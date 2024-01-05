Kate Garraway’s husband Derek has passed away aged 56

Kate Garrway has shared the heartbreaking news that her husband Derek Draper has passed away at the age of 56.

Derek had been suffering from ill-health ever since he became very sick after contracting Covid-19 in 2020.

After being in a coma and spending more than a year in hospital, Derek had long-lasting damage to his organs.

Kate announced Derek’s tragic death in an emotional statement to her 1.1M Instagram followers.

Sharing a photo of Derek, the Good Morning Britain host wrote: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.”

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed,” Kate continued.

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible,” she penned.

Kate concluded by writing: “Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

Many celebrities have since taken to the comments section of Kate’s post to express their sympathies and sadness at Derek’s passing.

“Our whole hearts are with you all,” replied Kate’s fellow Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid.

“Oh Kate that’s so awful. Sending you so much love and the deepest condolences,” wrote comedian and TV presenter Alan Carr.

“Heartbroken for you and your children Kate. so much love coming your way from so many. may Dereks star always shine brightest for you xxxx,” added radio host Zoe Ball.

Before he became seriously ill, Derek had a lengthy career as a political advisor. He is survived by his wife Kate and their two children, Darcey (17) and William (14).