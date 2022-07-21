Kate Garraway takes time out of presenting to take care of husband

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has had to take a step back from work to focus on caring for her husband Derek who has been very unwell since contracting Covid-19 in March 2020.

The 54-year-old fell into a coma after testing positive for the virus and spent over 13 months in hospital, making him the the worst affected living Covid patient in the UK.

An ITV spokesperson has spoken to Metro about Kate's absence from the morning show and revealed, “Kate is taking some time off work over the next few days, and is hoping to be back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible”.

Kate’s co-presenters on the breakfast programme sent her supportive messages on air this morning, Thursday 21. Ben Shephard said, “We are missing a member of the team, aren’t we?”, to which Charlotte Hawkins replied, “We are yes”.

She went on to say, “So Kate’s not here. She’s taking some time out to be with Derek at the moment so we’re sending her lots of love”.

The GMB presenters thanked the show's viewers for the many messages they’ve received. “Lots of you have been in touch with messages of support, so we wish him well”.

“Thank you for those messages, we’ll definitely pass them on. You know how much Kate appreciates all the support that she gets and fingers crossed Derek will be home as soon as possible”.

Derek has needed around-the-clock care since he was released from hospital last year, which Kate has been helping with. Now that he has returned to hospital again, the mum-of-two is putting all of her effort into caring for her spouse.

Our thoughts are with Kate, Derek and their children, 16-year-old Darcey and 12-year-old Billy.