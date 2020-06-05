Kate Garraway’s husband is COVID-free but virus caused major damage

Kate Garraway has given a heartbreaking update on her husband Derek's fight against COVID-19. The mum appeared on Good Morning Britain today to discuss her husband's ongoing battle. Derek has been in ICU since March after contracting coronavirus, but the dad is now COVID-free, Kate has confirmed.

Unfortunately, the virus has caused extreme damage to Derek's body, which is a huge concern. "He's very, very sick. The doctors manage one bit extraordinarily well and there seems to be a flicker of hope, but then other things emerge and they're fighting that and it's affected him from the top of his head to the tip of his toes."

"He's now COVID-free, the fight of the virus has been won. But it's wreaked extraordinary damage on his body and we don't know if he can recover from that."

'He just said 'you've saved my life, I don't just mean now I mean everything.' 'I said 'I love you' and that was the last time I spoke to him.' Kate Garraway tells Ben and Ranvir about the last time she spoke to her husband Derek before he was put into a coma with coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/8BHuZJCuga — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2020

Kate added, "It is an absolute miracle that he's still here."

"He has fought the most extraordinary battle. I'm just so grateful that he's still here and I've got the option of praying and hoping when others have had that stripped away.

Before doctors put Derek in an induced coma, he told Kate that she saved his life, "On the Sunday morning they rang me up and said we're going to put him in a coma, and he just said to me 'I love you, I have to leave you', and I said 'it's only for three or four days'."

"He said to me 'you have saved my life, I don't just mean now, I mean marrying me and the children,' and I said I love you, I love you – and then he was gone and that was it."

Viewers praised Kate's strength and bravery for sharing such a harrowing update with the public. Her courage is something else.