Kate Garraway reveals she got to FaceTime husband Derek

Kate Garraway has given a heartwarming update on her husband Derek's condition. The presenter's other half has been in ICU after a COVID-19 diagnosis in March. The past few months have been unbearably difficult for Kate and her children, but the family have continued to hold their heads up high and thank the NHS workers every Thursday during Clap for Carers.

However, this week was a little different for the family as they were able to FaceTime Derek.

Kate shared, "So our #nhsclap was a little different tonight. We still clapped & cheered as much as ever but I couldn’t film on my phone as had Derek on FaceTime throughout! – of course we can’t KNOW but I believe he can hear us & thought at least the incredible @nhs team’s looking after him would hear a fraction of our gratitude."

Her son Billy even made an incredible Lego creation to put beside his dad's hospital bed. The set features all of their family members, including Derek.

"Billy made this for his Dad’s carers to show how much he means to our family & to say thank you for fighting to bring him back to us. I am hoping they will let Derek have it by his bed. But even if they can’t THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts – you are superheroes."

She added, "Love to all in these terrible times – the separation from loved ones whatever the reason is so tough . #staystrong #staypositive #keephopealive"