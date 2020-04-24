Kate Garraway reveals her husband Derek is still critically ill

Kate Garraway has given an update on her husband Derek's condition. She sadly revealed that Derek is still critically ill in intensive care.

She shared the heartbreaking news after #clapthecarers last night. "Another emotional #clapthecarers & never has it been more needed. If this pandemic lockdown is dragging on for us, imagine what it is like for them. Shift after endlessly long shift , bravely going to work, to battle the virus and give our loved ones a chance."

"None of those keeping my Derek alive have ever made me feel it’s a chore, they want to win this as much as I want them to, but it must be so hard.

"He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope," she stressed.

"Thank you NHS from the bottom of my heart . Thank you too for all your wonderful messages and advice of how to get through this. I am gathering the things that have helped me and putting them on my free clubgarraway.com. I know I am not alone in struggling. We are all facing challenges, whether we have a sick loved one or not, so let’s stand together & I hope something on there helps YOU – even if it’s just to share!! Lots of love Kate."

Kate's Good Morning Britain co-stars shared that she has been talking to her husband over the phone: "She's wanted to share the fact that she's been able to speak with Derek in the evenings in a coma. She's been able to share music with him, talk to him and support him."