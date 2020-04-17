Kate Garraway reveals her husband is in deeply critical condition

Kate Garraway has given another heartbreaking update on her husband Derek. The presenter's husband is currently in an intensive care unit after testing positive for Covid-19. He has yet to make an improvement, the presenter shared in a harrowing post.

Alongside a video of her neighbourhood clapping for the healthcare heroes, Garraway said her husband remains in a deeply critical condition.

"From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary NHS workers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk , are keeping my Derek alive , just as they are doing for thousands of covid patients. . I’m afraid he is still in a deeply critical condition, but he is still here , which means there is hope.

"Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease. You are not alone and I hope that helps give you strength to withstand the torture of grief.

"Thank you, too, to my own little band of “key workers” , the neighbours who let off fireworks tonight for the NHS, gave the Easter bunny a helping hand to make life feel a bit more normal for Darcey & Billy, those who have dropped off food, and friends, family and all of you who have sent messages of love and support. It’s such a comfort . We must all stand together."