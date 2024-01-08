Kate Garraway releases statement after death of husband Derek

Kate Garraway has spoken out for the first time after the death of her husband Derek Draper.

On Friday, the Good Morning Britain presenter confirmed that her husband had sadly passed away at the age of 56. Writing on Instagram, Kate penned that she was “by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

Derek had been seriously ill since March 2020, after enduring health complications due to coronavirus. The father-of-two became critically unwell last month after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Now, a few days on from announcing his death, Kate has chosen to thank the public for their support.

At the beginning of today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley read out a letter that Kate wrote yesterday, to express her thanks to GMB viewers.

"Hello everyone. Thank you so much for the wonderful messages you've sent me, it really does mean so much to me, Darcey, Billy and all of Derek's family. They are an extraordinary comfort and I feel so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages in a time where the raw pain of grief can be so isolating,” Kate penned.

“I'm certain that it is the support you've given me and sent to Derek that has sustained us through these tough four years,” the 56-year-old continued, before adding: "I look forward to waking up with you very soon again on Good Morning Britain, to celebrate life with all it and wonder and challenge again.”

"I hope you forgive me for taking some time to be at home. My family is so grateful that we could be with Derek in his final moments, something not all get to share,” she wrote.

Kate then finished by saying: "We are taking time to heal ourselves, now that Darcey and Billy know their daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle. I shall be thinking of you all until we are reunited very soon. In the meantime, hug your loved ones close. All my love, Kate."

Derek is survived by his wife Kate and their two children, 17-year-old Darcey and 14-year-old William.