Kate Garraway gives heartbreaking update on husband Derek

Kate Garraway has praised her son and daughter for being so strong over the past few months. Their dad Derek has been in ICU since March and there's no doubt that they are absolutely petrified and overwhelmed by what is going on.

Alongside a video of her and her daughter Darcey at Clap for Carers, Kate shared, "I didn’t even know Darcey had bought this t shirt on line ( with my card !) until she emerged tonight but I do know how grateful she is to the #nhs – I couldn’t be prouder of how she & Billy have coped with these past 2 horrific months for our family – always finding ways of lifting our spirits & staying strong even when they can see me wobbling .

"Its so wonderful to see little green shoots of hope that this dreadful disease is easing and that hopefully soon we might all be able to see each other again and hug our nearest and dearest."

However, the presenter gave a heartbreaking update on her husband Derek's condition and revealed that there is still a long road ahead, "But the journey for me and my family seems to be far from over as everyday my heart sinks as I learn new & devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight. But he is still HERE & so there is still hope.

"My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who will be affected by this, not just for the next few weeks but for the foreseeable future. That will be the case for many who have suffered from the disease, but also the front line workers who have been helping to treat the worst affected.

"The physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown. Thank you so much for all your messages."

Kate promised to share some of the kind messages she has received on her blog, "Sharing is such a comfort."