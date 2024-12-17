Kate Ferdinand shares glimpse into son Cree’s birthday celebrations

The Ferdinands have been celebrating!

Podcaster Kate Ferdinand and her husband, retired footballer Rio Ferdinand, have been marking the fourth birthday of their son, Cree.

The couple are also parents to their one-year-old daughter Shae, as well as Rio’s three older children – Lorenz (18), Tate (15) and Tia (13).

In honour of Cree’s special day, Kate has thrilled her fans by revealing an insight into the family’s celebrations, which included a special trip away.

Last night, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps of herself and Rio, as well as Tia, Cree and Shae, enjoying a trip away to Port Lympne Hotel & Reserve in Kent.

The incredible snaps showcase the family getting a front-row seat to view some tigers. Kate also customised a special pair of pyjamas for little Shae, with the words: “When I wake, it’s my brother’s birthday”.

“A very special birthday morning for our Cree Cree,” Kate gushed in the caption of her post.

On her Instagram stories, Kate reflected further on Cree’s birthday, and also shared a throwback image of herself during her pregnancy with her young son.

“My baby turned 4 and we woke up with tigers roaring,” she teased, before adding: “Ok I’m emotional, where did those 4 years go?”

Following her heartwarming glimpse into Cree’s birthday, many of Kate’s 1.4M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their reactions and birthday wishes.

“Thank you for sharing. I would love to do this one day. Happy birthday to Cree,” one fan replied.

“How wonderful! What an experience,” another commented.

“Happy birthday to Cree xx,” a third fan added.

Cree’s birthday comes just one month after he broke his collarbone during a family trip to the Maldives.

“We ended a fabulous trip with a broken collar bone. My boy just always gets injured!! It’s been sleepless nights, cuddles, tv & chocolate since,” Kate explained on Instagram at the time.