Kate Ferdinand returns to social media since revealing tragic miscarriage

Kate Ferdinand has returned to social media and has spoken out about how she is feeling after sharing the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage two weeks ago.

Kate shared a collection of photos of her and her family spending time together over the last couple of weeks to her 1.4M Instagram followers.

The 31-year-old captioned the post, “Every now & then life forces you to slow down, take each day as it comes & find pleasure in the small things. It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks but I’m feeling in a much better place than the last time I spoke with you all”.

“Really enjoying the break off socials & the quality family time… so grateful for my kids for keeping me busy, making me laugh & also driving me crazy all at once”.

She closed off by adding, “I don’t normally share piks with emojis on- but these ones were too cute not too”, referring to a photo and video she posted of her son Cree which both have emojis covering his face to hide it from the public.

The adorable video shows how much Cree’s speech has developed as he is practising to say phrases like, “mama”, “see you soon”, and “love you”, with a proud Kate proudly encouraging him from behind the camera.

Many of Kate’s followers headed to the comments to send her supportive messages. One Instagram user wrote, “Glad your feeling better!! It’s a long road to recovery but you have your beautiful family to help you recover”.

“Beautiful family you all are. Bless you all and sending positivity after what you went through”, penned a second follower.

A third added, “Glad ur feeling a lot better been thinking of u take care xx”.

Kate shared a black and white photo of herself in hospital last month revealing the heartbreaking news that her and Rio’s unborn baby had passed away. She wrote, “The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery”.

“We were so excited & planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn't wait to share our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life doesn’t go as we plan”.

“So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated & heartbroken… but couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies coming through the door when we arrived home”.

Kate is mum to one-year-old Cree and step-mum to Rio's three children, 16-year-old Lorenz, 13-year-old Tate and 11-year-old Tia, whom he shared with the late Rebecca Ellison.