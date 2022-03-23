Kate Ferdinand opens up about being ‘naive’ on being a step mum.

The TOWIE star appeared on ITV’s Loose Women to talk about her new podcast, Blended, when the chat turned to how she struggled during her first Mother’s Day and how “naive” she was when becoming a step-mum to Rio Ferdinand’s three children.

The 30-year-old spoke about how she “didn’t really take into consideration the dynamics” of her new family. “I’ve learnt that I’m very resilient and to have a big heart will get you far in life”, was her response when asked by host Jane Moore if she found the family’s situation “incredibly tricky”.

Kate said she felt there was not much advice for mothers in her situation after she became step-mum to Lorenz, 15, Tate, 13 and Tia, 10. She went on to say, “I wanted to start a community because I feel like when you share a problem, it helps take the pressure off”.

In the first episode of her podcast the star says she feels “alone and guilty” on Mother’s Day because her step-children have suffered “such a deep loss”.

Rio Ferdinand’s late wife of six years, Rebecca Ellison, tragically passed away after a short battle with breast cancer in 2015.

When speaking of motherhood and Mother’s Day, Kate says it is “really exciting and overwhelming when you become a mother, but also everyone in my house has had such a big loss, so it’s trying to balance those emotions”.

Last year was Kate’s first year to celebrate Mother’s Day with a biological child as her and Rio had a baby boy together, named Cree, in 2020. “It was my first Mother’s Day- a day in another life that I would really look forward to, but here I am surrounded by my family”.

