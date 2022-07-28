Kate Ferdinand flooded with support after devastating baby loss

Since Kate Ferdinand revealed the tragic news that she lost her unborn second child at 12 weeks, she has been flooded with support by friends and followers on social media.

The 31-year-old shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of her in a hospital gown stating, “The last time I was in hospital I was having Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery”.

“We were so excited & planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn’t wait to share our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go as we plan”.

She continued, “So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated & heartbroken… but couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies coming through the door when we arrived home”.

The former The Only Way is Essex star had floods of supportive and loving messages from pals and fans alike. Billie Faiers was among the first to comment saying, “Sending you lots of love and strength xxx”.

TOWIE’s Lauren Pope wrote, “So sorry to you all, sending lots of love”, while rapper Krept penned, “So so sorry sending love to you and the family”.

“I’m so sorry babe”, said Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattinson.

Big Brother winner Kate Lawler added, “Oh Kate. I’m so deeply sorry for you and your lovely family. Sending you so much love and hugs x”.

Kate and her footballer husband Rio are already parents to 20-month-old Cree, whom they welcomed via emergency C-section at the end of 2020. Kate is also step-mum to Rio’s three children, 16-year-old Lorenz, 13-year-old Tate and 11-year-old Tia, whom he had with the late Rebecca Ellison.