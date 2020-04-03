Kate and William phone healthcare staff amid Covid-19 crisis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have issued a heartfelt message to the frontline workers fighting against the coronavirus. The parents called healthcare workers in the UK during the week to stress just how grateful they, and the entire world, are for the phenomenal work they’re doing.

Kate and William shared a snippet of their phone call with the workers on their Instagram account: “We’d just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances. The whole country is proud of you — so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in.”

The Duke and Duchess spoke to staff at two UK hospitals- Queen’s Hospital Burton in Staffordshire and the University Hospital Monklands in North Lanarkshire. They spoke to the staff about the impact of the spread of Covid-19 on their personal and professional lives.

The NHS workers, including doctors and nurses, told Kate and William about the invaluable support they have received from their local communities as well as how they are supporting each other as they work through this crisis.

The Cambridge’s children even got involved in showing their support last week by posting a video of them clapping their hands in honour of all frontline workers. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked as cute as ever in the heartwarming video that was shared by their parents on the Kensington Palace Instagram page.

"To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you," the family shared.