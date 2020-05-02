Kate and William share beautiful new photos of Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released new photos of Princess Charlotte in honour of her fifth birthday. The little princess looks adorable in the photos, which were taken by her mum last month.

The photos show Charlotte helping pack and deliver food parcels to elderly neighbours near her home Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The family-of-five are currently isolating at their second home, rather than their London abode.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday. The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area," the caption read.

Prince William and Catherine also posted another image to thank the public for sending so many birthday greetings to their daughter, "Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April."

Queen Elizabeth also wished her granddaughter well on her birthday by posting a series of photos on the Royal Family Instagram account. "Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte who is celebrating her 5th birthday today! Princess Charlotte is The Queen’s fifth great-grandchild."

Princess Charlotte looks as sweet as can be in the new photographs. She is every inch of her mum, don't you think?