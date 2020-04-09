Kate and William surprise kids of frontline staff in adorable video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised teachers and young children with a special video call this week. The couple wanted to thank the staff at Casterton Primary Academy who are working amid the lockdown.

The parents chatted to children about the arts and crafts they were working on as their parents were working on the frontline. One young boy showed the couple a painting of his mum, who is working as a nurse during the pandemic.

Kate and William posted a short clip of their video chat on the KensingtonRoyal Instagram page, “In conversation with… Casterton Primary Academy. Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication – and to wish the children a very Happy Easter.”

Kate praised the teachers who are working tirelessly, “Really, really well done to all of you. I know it's not easy circumstances, but it's fantastic.”

The Duke and Duchess stressed how important it is to look after children during these uncertain times, “The normality is there for them and they've got the structure and they've got a safe place for them to be."

The couple even shared their own Easter plans with Kate revealing that William has been eating all of their Easter chocolate during lockdown.

It’s lovely to see the Cambridge’s showing their appreciation for the frontline workers amid the current crisis.