Kanye ‘Ye’ West receives backlash after speaking out on Kim’s breakup

By Brian Cummins

There’s currently a lot of discourse all over social media due to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship coming to an end after nine months. Since the news broke, Kanye has made his return to Instagram after not appearing on the app since March of this year.

Below is the post on Kanye’s account where he is ‘dissing’ Pete Davidson and announcing an untrue death of the 28-year-old comedian.

The photo clearly states “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28,” using Kanye’s much-used nickname for Pete. Upon further inspection, near the bottom of the fake New York Times Newspaper, there is a line that reads “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers”.

Kid Cudi is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor, who has previously had a good relationship with West, which has since crumbled due to the beef surrounding Davidson.

Fans are having very mixed reactions online to Kanye’s return to the app. Some twitter users are commenting on the situation saying they find the humour in the situation, calling it ‘trolling’, while others are calling it ‘hurtful’, ‘dangerous’, and ‘unnecessary’.

According to DailyMail.com, a source close to Kim Kardashian told them “Kim will not put up with this. She demands that Kanye delete the post, but he won’t.”

Due to the history with Kanye’s instagram, it is likely that the post won’t be up for long, and will either be deleted himself or removed by Instagram due to the nature of the message.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are yet to comment on the situation.