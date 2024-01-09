Kaley Cuoco shares details of daughter’s first-ever flight

Kaley Cuoco has shared an insight into travelling on a plane for the first time with her daughter.

The former Big Bang Theory actress welcomed her baby girl, Matilda, into the world last March with her partner and Ozark star Tom Pelphrey.

Reflecting on Matilda’s first time on a plane, Kaley admitted the journey wasn’t a smooth ride, admitting she was ‘terrified’.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kaley opened up about the relatable motherhood experience of being worried about Matilda’s first time flying.

“It was our first flight ever with this baby which is terrifying… We were very terrified. So I thought, ‘What do we do? We have to bring her sound machine on the plane’. It’s the only thing she can go to sleep to”.

“We put it right next to her ear because it’s the only thing that’ll get her to sleep… So she’s crying, we put the sound machine on. It was hard”.

The 38-year-old continued, “She finally falls asleep and she’s on Tom and the sound machine is on and we were finally like [sigh of relief]”.

“The steward comes over and he’s like, ‘Hey, one of our passengers would love it if you would turn the sound machine off’. And I’m sitting there, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god’”.

“And I can feel Tom be like, ‘Hey, ask the passenger if she wants to hold our screaming child when we turn it off’. And I mean, the ice went into his veins”.

Cuoco then said, “I couldn’t believe, by the way, she asked us to turn it off! Can you believe that?”.

“We were so angry. So then we landed, and it was the woman right in front of us. And so we get up and of course Matilda was like [laughing]. The lady turns around and she goes, ‘Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile’”.

Kaley went on to reveal how mad she was at the woman’s comments and proceeded to admit that she can’t understand people who get mad at babies.

“You see all these things on social media where people are really, truly getting mad at these babies. Like, justice for babies! This is ridiculous, leave them alone”.