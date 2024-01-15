Kaley Cuoco reveals the ‘funniest thing’ her daughter Matilda does

Kaley Cuoco has been praising her daughter Matilda.

The former The Big Bang Theory actress welcomed her baby girl, Matilda, into the world last March with her partner and Ozark star Tom Pelphrey.

While opening up about motherhood and discussing the adorable traits her baby girl has, Kaley described her daughter as ‘precious’.

Cuoco appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show where she spoke about her daughter, revealing the 'funniest thing' she does, while also reflecting on her motherhood experience.

“She’s so precious, you guys. She is so beyond, she just started saying, ‘Uh oh’, and it’s the funniest thing”.

“I’m convinced that she says it at the correct time, like something will drop and she’ll hear something on TV and goes, ‘Uh oh.’”.

Kaley went on to admit that while her partner thinks Matilda says the cute phrase ‘all day long’, the actress is convinced her daughter is a “genius”.

“She says, ‘Uh oh’, because she knows what it means”.

Kaley then joked that her daughter gets her intelligence and eyes from her by explaining, “The ‘uh oh’ and the genius, and the big eyes. Tom always says she’s got my crazy eyes, yeah she’s got big eyes”.

Kaley also revealed that she’s shown her daughter the opening of The Big Bang Theory because she “loves music”.

“So I turned it on one day and she sat there, loved it”.

“You know she loves music, she’s very musical, she wants to dance”, the mum-of-one later added.

Sharing more details about her experience with motherhood, Kaley admitted that one of the most surprising aspects of it is how fun the journey is and how much he likes to make her baby girl laugh. “She is my best audience, she will laugh at anything”.