Justin & Hailey Bieber mark 5 years of marriage with cute tributes

Justin and Hailey Bieber are celebrating their anniversary today.

Congratulations are in order for the lovebirds as they are marking five years of marriage.

The couple celebrated their special day by sharing sweet tributes for each other on social media.

29-year-old Justin took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to his 26-year-old wife for his 293M followers to see.

The Baby singer shared a collection of photos of the pair including selfies, a snap of them kissing and a picture of them enjoying a meal out together.

Justin captioned the heartwarming post, “To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart”.

“I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby”.

He closed off by adding, “Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”.

Hailey also shared some of the same photos to her 50.5M Instagram followers, as well as snaps of a celebratory cake, sushi and of them posing in a kitchen together.

The model opted for a much simpler caption by penning, “5. I love you”.

Fans of the singer and model took to the comment section of the posts to wish them well on their special day.

“Happy anniversary to a match made in heaven”, said one fan.

Another commenter wrote, “Our hearts are filled with happiness and love! Happy anniversary, Mrs. and Mr. Bieber”.

“Happy anniversary, cheers to many more”, added a third fan of the couple.

Hailey also shared a picture of them sharing a kiss to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Anniversary baby @justinbieber”.

Justin and Hailey legally tied the knot at a courthouse in New York in September 2018.

They then celebrated the occasion with a lavish wedding ceremony surrounded by friends and family in September 2019 in South Carolina.