Justin & Hailey Bieber celebrate fourth wedding anniversary

Justin and Hailey Bieber are already celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary and they marked the occasion with sweet tributes online.

25-year-old Hailey took to Instagram to share a collection of photos of the happy couple together, including one from their stunning wedding day.

The wedding snap shows the pair dressed to the nines and sharing a kiss. Hailey’s elegant gown is topped with a magnificent veil that reads ‘Til death do us part’ on the end.

More snaps show the couple smiling in a car together, looking super stylish dressed in all black ensembles and also the Baby singer smooching his wife on the forehead.

Hailey gushed over her husband in the caption of the anniversary post. She penned, “4 years married to you. The most beautiful human I’ve ever known… love of my life. Thank God for you”, followed by a white heart and champagne glass emoji.

In a similarly romantic post, Justin shared a black and white photo of the couple in bed with their dog to his 225M Instagram followers.

He captioned the picture, “Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way”.

A host of famous faces flooded the comments on both of the posts. Among some of the stars to wish the couple well on their anniversary was Kim Kardashian who wrote, “I love you guys”.

Hailey’s actor uncle Billy Baldwin penned, “Four years!!! Wow… that was fast. Congrats kids!!”.

“I request a renewing of vows every 5yrs k tnx! Same time same place”, added celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin.

The heartwarming posts have already received over 4.8M likes collectively in the short time they have been on Instagram.

Justin and Hailey first legally tied the knot at a courthouse in New York in September 2018. The couple went on to celebrate the occasion with a lavish wedding ceremony in September 2019 in South Carolina surrounded by friends and family.