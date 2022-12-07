Just Eat reveals Pizza, Chinese & burgers are the top 3 takeaway choices for students

With many students now in their second semester of the college year and some heading into exam season, Just Eat has delved into the takeaway habits of Irish students.

Based on Just Eat ordering data from the first college term, the data reveals that pizza, Chinese and burgers are the top three cuisines for students up and down the country.

A little pizza love

Athlone IT students are the biggest pizza lovers in the country with 57% of all orders placed on the app for pizza restaurants. Pizza is also the top choice for students in UL, LIT, Sligo IT and Trinity.

Chinese takeaway is the number one choice for students in Letterkenny. In fact, Donegal students order more Chinese than anywhere else in the country with 36% of all orders on the app for a Chinese. The second biggest lovers of Chinese takeaway are the opposite end of the country in Cork, with a third ordering from their favourite Chinese restaurant while Galway based students also favour Chinese cuisine.

While Galway students loves Chinese takeaway, it’s students in GMIT who lead the way when it comes to burgers. A fifth of GMIT students order burgers, 13% more than any other university or college in the country. UCD students are the only college where the traditional chipper comes out top while Dundalk students can’t make up their mind with pizza and Chinese tying for the top spot as their favourite food.

Monday Munchies

In the Northwest, students in Sligo like to kick off the week with their favourite takeaway by placing more Monday orders than anywhere else in the country while in Limerick, Thursday is the most popular day for a takeaway. Maynooth students are most likely to order on a Friday night while Dundalk IT students place the most orders at the weekend.

Letterkenny students are the least likely to order late at night with 84% of students ordering between 4pm – 11pm. Students based in Athlone and NUIG come out top for late night orders with 19% in each of these areas ordering post 11pm. Students in UL and Trinity students also love a late-night order, with Thursdays and Sundays the most popular times for a late-night snack.

Commenting on the findings, John Carey from Just Eat said: “With the first college term over, Just Eat has delved into the takeaway habits of students across the country. What was interesting from the data is how cuisine choices vary depending on the student area. Our research shows that students in Athlone are the biggest pizza lovers in the country ordering more pizza than anywhere in the country while students in Cork and Letterkenny are all about Chinese takeaway! It was also interesting to note how ordering times vary. Again, Athlone and Galway receive top marks for late night ordering while students in Letterkenny are most likely to order between 4pm – 11pm.”

Want to know what’s the favourite takeaway in your local area? Visit www.just-eat.ie/explore/freshers-fuel.