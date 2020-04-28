Julie Andrews is releasing her very own podcast ‘Julie’s Library’

Julie Andrews has come to our rescue during these dull times. The actress, who is joy personified, is set to release her very own podcast and we are way too excited about it.

The Mary Poppins star revealed she has been working on a storytime podcast with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton. The mother-daughter duo, who have worked together on books in the past, are set to release the heartwarming podcast on April 29.

The mother-daughter duo will read six of their all time favourite stories on Julie’s Library, which will undoubtedly charm listeners all around the world.

Andrews revealed that reading has always been a huge passion of hers. She told Stylist, “When I became a parent, I passed the love of reading on to my children.”

She most recently worked on her second biography with her eldest daughter Emma, so there’s no doubt this project will be just as special as her book Home Work (a must-read for fans of the star.)

The Princess Diaries star even posted a snippet from the podcast on Instagram, and yes, it is going to be practically perfect in every way.

Alongside the audio clip, Andrews gushed: “You can join us every Wednesday to hear a new book. We can’t wait to read with you.”

Join Julie and Emma on April 29 for the very first episode of Julie’s Library.