Julia Roberts shares insight into marriage with Danny Moder

Julia Roberts has been sharing an insight into married life.

The Notting Hill star tied the knot to her husband Danny Moder back in 2002 and they went on to welcome three children together, 19-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, as well as 16-year-old Henry.

Now, Julia has spoken out about her relationship, which she normally keeps out of the public eye, and revealed that she is ‘deeply happy’ in her marriage with Danny.

While speaking to British Vogue, Julia was asked what she does to ‘preserve your lustrous youth’.

The 56-year-old gave a few examples such as good genes and joked about ‘pickling’ her face, before admitting the serious answer is ‘leading a life that is fulfilling’.

Julia explained, “I do believe in the love of a good man. I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy”.

“And anytime you see someone who’s happy, it doesn’t matter how old they are”.

Roberts spoke more about how ‘grateful’ she is to be able to balance her work life and family life so she can spend time at home with Danny and their three children.

“Well, I think that the luckiest aspect of my work life/family life is that the success of my work life came earlier. So by the time I had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay home, I had been working for 18 years”.

“And so I felt that I had the luxury. I didn’t have to pick one or the other”.

The Pretty Woman star added, “To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time”.

When Julia and Danny celebrated 20 years of marriage in 2022, she revealed she ‘couldn't stop smiling’ in a sweet tribute she shared to her 11.9M Instagram followers for her hubby.