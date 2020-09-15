Jude Law welcomes the arrival of his 6th beautiful baby

The dashing British actor, Jude Law has just confirmed that he and his wife, Phillipa Coan, had a baby in lockdown, making him a dad for the sixth time.

That’s right, The Holiday’s heartthrob has welcomed yet another beautiful baby into the world, having let it slip in an interview with Jimmy Fallon. When the talk show host asked Jude what he had been up to in lockdown, the 47-year-old decided to bury the lead, talking about how obsessed he has gotten with gardening.

After talking Jimmy’s ear off about his glorious wisteria plant which he’s been fussing over for the past few months, Jude eventually relented, “Oh! And on top of that I had a baby. So, there you go.”

After The Tonight Show host wished Jude congratulations, the actor went on to describe how he’s taken to lockdown life with a new baby. “We feel pretty blessed,” he started.

“We were in a time where we could, as a family, just nest, and enjoy everybody’s company every day as it came” he added.

Commenting on the strangeness of having a baby during the Covid-19 pandemic, Jude said, “It was an unusual, but kind of enforced, love-in.”

The Sherlock Holmes actor is already the father to five other children from previous relationships. He shares his eldest three children, Rafferty (23), Iris (19), and Rudy (18) with his ex-wife, Sadie Frost, while Sophie (10) is the daughter of another ex, Samantha Burke and his now second-youngest child, Ada (5), whom he shares with ex, Catherine Harding.

However, this new baby will be Phillipa’s first, and the first child the couple will share together. This exciting news comes just over a year after the happy couple got married in a surprise ceremony, which took place in May 2019.

Keeping their family life private, Jude and Phillipa unfortunately haven’t revealed any more information regarding their new arrival, but we can’t wait to hear what unusual name the parents are sure to have picked.