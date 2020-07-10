Jude Law set to play Captain Hook in Disney’s Peter Pan remake

Peter Pan is a true classic. The Disney movie has been a firm favourite of ours since we were little kids and has had many remakes since the movie first aired in 1953.

The movie is based on the story by Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie and it looks like another remake is on the way and the reported cast is pretty stellar.

According to Deadline, Jude Law is set to star as Captain Hook in Peter Pan and Wendy, the next Disney live-action remake. Ever Anderson will play Wendy, Alexander Molony will play Peter Pan.

David Lowery will direct the remake. Lowery penned the script with Toby Halbrooks. Jim Whitaker is producing the movie.

Production on the remake was paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney has yet to confirm when filming will resume, but we’re hoping the remake will be out next year. We could all do with a little Disney magic in our lives right now!

The Peter Pan remake is one of many remakes Disney has produced in recent years including The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Lady and the Tramp, Aladdin and Cinderella.

Are you excited to watch the Peter Pan remake?