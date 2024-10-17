Jorgie Porter showcases baby bump in new pregnancy update

Jorgie Porter has shared an exciting pregnancy update with her fans.

In May of this year, the Hollyoaks actress announced the wonderful news that she is expecting another baby with her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski.

The couple are already parents to their one-year-old son Forest, who was born in December 2022. They also previously experienced baby loss, as Jorgie sadly miscarried quadruplets in 2021.

As she prepares to welcome her baby girl into the world, Jorgie has showcased her latest bumpdate while revealing that she is preparing to start packing her hospital bag for when she goes into labour.

Porter took to Instagram to unveil a snap of herself with her blossoming baby bump on display to her 749K followers.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Think it’s time to start thinking about getting my hospital bag ready”.

“I know I’ve a little way to go but really feeling the need to get prepared early this time. Mainly because I feel baby girl is already the size of a watermelon”.

Jorgie then admitted, “Feels like a million years ago I packed my bag for Forest. What essentials do you think I need?”, before jokingly adding, “So far I have extra large pants”.

While many fans headed to the comments to share tips with Jorgie on what she should pack in her hospital bag, others complimented her lovely progress picture of her baby bump.

“Gorgeous”, one commenter penned, while a second fan said, “Exciting, be here before you know it”.

Last month, the soap star confessed that ‘exhaustion has officially taken over’ as her third trimester approaches.

Alongside a mirror selfie, Jorgie explained, “Third trimester creeping in and exhaustion has officially taken over. Between filming, working, and looking after Forest, it feels like all I do is sleep these days!”.

“The baby’s room is calling my name, but where’s the energy?! Does it come back or is this my life now till the end?”.