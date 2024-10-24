Jorgie Porter reveals her ‘favourite part’ of being a mum

Jorgie Porter has been opening up about her ‘favourite part’ of parenthood.

The Hollyoaks actress, who is currently expecting a baby girl, shares her one-year-old son Forest with her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski.

The couple previously experienced a devastating baby loss, as Jorgie sadly miscarried quadruplets in 2021.

As she prepares for the birth of her daughter, Jorgie explains what she loves the most about being a mum, admitting she’s ‘obsessed’ with her son.

In an interview with Brood Magazine, Porter revealed, “I actually didn’t think being a parent would be this good. I genuinely, you just get, like when you see him just flourish a bit or do something new or he’ll learn a new word or all of a sudden he’ll do something and you’ll be like where have you learnt that from?”.

“It’s like the biggest shock and the biggest surprise and also that when he’s so happy doing something you get really happy”.

The soap star continued, “I think, honestly I am so shocked every day how much I love it about being a parent. I am obsessed with Forest. I actually can’t wait for this other baby to come into our life and I think, I think yeah it’s just the surprises that come with it”.

“I even don’t mind waking up early, which I absolutely can’t do, but when he wakes up laughing and he’s saying Mummy I think aww okay yeah”.

“So he’s changed my life a lot and the little things I do and also just like putting a little human being first before you is kind of like new and actually really just gives you that, I don’t know it gives you that sort of need for living, like you kind of now have a different like reason to live”.

Jorgie went on to confess, “It sounds deep doesn’t it when you ask these questions but it really is truly that awesome and that great”.

Ollie, who has a son from a previous relationship, also shared his favourite aspects of being a dad as he stated, “No matter what is going on in the outside world or what has happened both good or bad in business your children don’t really care”.

“You close the door and it’s a feeling of pure love. They just want you as their Daddy to play, cuddle, be silly and feed them!”.