Singer Jojo reveals she was put on 500-calorie diet as a teenager

Jojo has opened up about the shocking diet she was put on as a teenager. The Too Little Too Late singer explained that her label made her go on a diet where she consumed a mere 500 calories per day. She was also given injections that suppress her appetite. 

She was only 18-years-old at the time.

Jojo spoke to Uproxx about the ordeal. The songstress shared that Blackground Records told her, “We just want you to look as healthy as possible.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, the singer believed she looked perfectly healthy at the time: “I actually look like a healthy girl who eats and is active. And I don’t think this is about my health. I think that you want me to be really skinny.” 

Despite looking healthy and slim, Jojo was forced to endure the ludicrous diet. “I ended up getting put with a nutritionist that had me on a 500-calorie a day diet, and I was on these injections that make you have no appetite.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She continued: “'Let me see how skinny I can get, because maybe then they’ll put out an album. Maybe I’m just so disgusting that no one wants to see me in a video and they can’t even look at me.' That’s really what I thought."

The Grammy winner explained that every woman in the industry is facing similar battles: “I am speaking for probably I would say every woman in this industry [where] your image and your weight is up for conversation and it's just uncomfortable. It's hard enough being a woman.”

We have so much respect for the 29-year-old for speaking out about such a difficult topic.

