Join the ‘Same Chance Walk’ for Autism on 2nd April

World Autism Day takes place on Sunday 2nd April and AsIAm, Ireland’s National Autism Charity, is calling on everyone to support Autistic people in their communities by taking part in the Same Chance Walk for Autism at the beautiful surroundings of Belmont Demesne in Greystones, Co. Wicklow.

The 5K walk will be a fun-filled day for families, friends, and community members to come together and show their support. The event is open to people of all ages and abilities (with wheelchair & buggy accessible routes) and is a great opportunity to take in the breath-taking scenery of Wicklow and enjoy physical activity while raising vital funds. People can purchase family passes and individual tickets with money raised going directly towards supporting programs and services for Autistic individuals and their families. Participants are also asked to fundraise what they can in the run-up to the day.

"We are thrilled to be hosting this 5K fundraising walk on World Autism Day," said Adam Harris, CEO of AsIAm. We are committed to providing a one-stop-shop for the autistic community and their families giving them the tools across education, training, and advocacy. As an Autistic person I know first-hand the barriers which our community experience that others don’t – from getting a school place to making friends. All Autistic people want and deserve is the same chance. We support thousands of Autistic people every year, through our phone line and group-based supports, whilst also working to make our communities more inclusive that every Autistic person is accepted “as they are” – equal valued and respected. We must raise approximately €2,000,000 per year just to maintain our current activity but we need to do so much more. We have an ambitious goal to support 25,000 between 2022 and 2025 but we can only do this with public support. Registering for the same chance walk sends a powerful message of acceptance to autistic people in your life or community whilst raising much needed funds to improve the lives of thousands across the country.”

Musician and broadcaster Fiachna Ó Braonáin and his wife Síona (pictured) were also at the official launch with Fiachna saying "We are really delighted to take part in this wonderful event, organised by our friends at AsIAm. As Greystones locals we are familiar with the beauty of Belmont Demesne and would encourage everyone to join us and register for what will be a great day out for all!”

In addition to the 5K walk, there will be a range of family-friendly activities and entertainment throughout the day, including food trucks, music, and games. This event is a fantastic opportunity to share a day with family and friends, to meet up and walk while also supporting AsIAm.

Join the Same Chance Walk this World Autism Day, on Sunday 2nd April 2023 at 11am at Belmont Demesne, Co. Wicklow. Just 30 minutes from South County Dublin.

Register today at www.asiam.ie . Family tickets cost €50 and individual tickets cost €25. There is parking on site, toilet facilities, seating, food, and refreshment options. Participants will be able to access resources to make the most of the day and enhance accessibility including a visual guide and sensory map.

All fundraising efforts will be supported by AsIAm, Irelands National Autism Charity.