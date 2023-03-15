Join Dunnes Stores to celebrate & raise funds this World Down Syndrome Day 2023

Something wonderful is happening at Dunnes Stores this March. Ireland’s leading retailer is teaming up with two incredible organisations to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day 2023 and you are invited to take part!

This year, Dunnes Stores customers will be invited to donate €1 at the till when shopping in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland and The Down Syndrome Centre – this wonderful fundraising effort will run in-store from the 16th to the 21st of March to raise vital funds and celebrate World Down Syndrome Day 2023.

Top Row: Andrew Gaw – The Down Syndrome Centre, Brendan O’Connor,

Berry Sheridan – CEO Down Syndrome Ireland and Peter Gaw – Founder of The Down Syndrome Centre

Bottom Row: Julie Dalton – Dublin Branch of Down Sydrome Ireland,

Mary Gaw – The Down Syndrome Centre and Alan Ryan – Member of The Down Syndrome Centre

Down Syndrome Ireland

Down Syndrome Ireland is a national organisation supporting people with Down syndrome and their families to provide high-quality advice and information across all life stages and create an environment for people with Down Syndrome to achieve their full potential.

The Down Syndrome Centre

The Down Syndrome Centre provides vital service-led support for children and young people with Down Syndrome and their families to help create a brighter future.

As an Irish retailer that welcomes millions of customers through its doors every day, Dunnes Stores is renowned for its strong sense of community. They are proud to be supporting and advocating for this worthy cause and strive to lead the way when it comes to inclusivity and representation in the retail sector.

