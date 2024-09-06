John Legend shares update on son’s Type 1 diabetes diagnosis

John Legend has been opening up about his son’s Type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

John and his wife Chrissy Teigen confirmed six-year-old Miles’ diagnosis in July of this year after sharing a snap of their son wearing a diabetes monitor on his arm while attending the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The All of Me singer has now shared an update on how Miles and their family are dealing with the diagnosis and reflected back to when they first discovered their son had Type 1 diabetes.

During an interview with People, John revealed Miles was attending a summer camp when “literally 80% of the kids got the same stomach bug within a day or two of each other”.

“I remember he was at the emergency room because of it and they checked his blood sugar. The thinking was, this may be a reaction to the infection or he may be diabetic. They did some more tests and decided it was the latter, that he was Type 1 diabetic”.

Legend confessed, “Chrissy was upset a little bit when she first heard it… She's been so good at learning what she needs to do”.

“My personality is one where I'm very optimistic and I'm very practical. As soon as I learned that he had this I knew it was going to be life-changing for him and for us, but I'm also like, ‘We can do this’. We've got great advice and lots of people offering support to help us learn”.

Revealing how Miles is now, John stated, “He's early in his diagnosis, and when you're early, your insulin is still doing some of the work that it needs to do”.

“But as the disease progresses, it's going to get to a point where we really need to monitor everything, count carbs, give him insulin beforehand. We just have to be more aware”.

When previously sharing an insight into Mile’s diabetes, cookbook author Chrissy admitted, “I know. Things could be so much worse!! So many parents around the world are going through unfathomable things that I could never imagine”.

“I tell myself this every time we get a red alert blasted to our phones. And we are so blessed to have so much help and wonderful, kind, huge-hearted specialists”.

As well as being parents to Miles, John and Chrissy share eight-year-old Luna, 19-month-old Esti, 14-month-old Wren and Jack, who the couple tragically lost at 20 weeks in 2020.