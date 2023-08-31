Joe Wicks reveals why he has pulled his daughter out of school

Joe Wicks has opened up about a recent change he made to his children’s education.

The fitness coach, who is best known to his fans as The Body Coach, is a father to three children – Indie (5), Marley (3) and 11-month-old Leni.

Last month, fans of Joe were shocked when he announced on social media that his eldest child, Indie, would not be returning to school. The youngster had completed her first year in reception earlier this summer.

Now, after receiving a wave of queries from his fanbase, the 37-year-old has finally chosen to open up about the reason behind the unusual choice.

In a new interview with The Times, Joe explained that he and his wife Rosie decided that it would not be a permanent decision, but that it was still a necessary one for their family.

'”I just love being with my kids,” he admitted. “It's not a permanent thing, but we want to have another year together.”

The father-of-three continued: “It's not like I'm saying, I'm going to home school my kids and go and live on a farm in the middle of nowhere. It's really just about our lifestyle [now]”. He also added that most kids in European countries don't start school until they are seven years of age.

Joe then went on to confess that his own traumatic upbringing has affected how he wants to raise his children.

“I don't want to be someone who isn't present in my children's life,” he stated. “What I try and give my children is stability and love, and I want them to know I'm always there for them.”

In July of this year, Joe hinted on his Instagram account that there were uncertainties surrounding Indie’s upcoming school term.

“She might go to school next year. We have no idea long term but want to do at least a year of home educating,” he noted at the time.