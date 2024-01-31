Joe Wicks announces he & wife Rosie are expecting fourth child

The Wicks family is growing!

Congratulations are in order for Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie as they have revealed they’re expecting their fourth child together.

The fitness coach, also known as The Body Coach, shared the exciting news of his growing family on social media.

Joe took to Instagram to share a lovely family photo of himself and Rosie with their youngest daughter Leni to his 4.7M followers.

In the sweet snap, the couple are smiling from ear-to-ear as Rosie cradled her blossoming baby bump.

Wicks captioned the post, “Baby number 4 incoming #20weeks”.

Many famous faces and fans of the fitness instructor flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

Designer and model Jools Oliver wrote, “Yay so excited for you all the happiest news”.

“Wow you ain’t messing about geezer!!! Big congrats to you all! Beautiful family”, penned JLS singer Marvin Humes.

This Morning baker Juliet Sear added, “Congratulations how exciting!! need to upgrade to a bigger car!

Joe later shared a message to his Instagram Stories that reads, “Thank you for the messages of congratulations for the new baby”.

The pair are already proud parents to five-year-old Indie, three-year-old Marley and one-year-old Leni.

Last year, during an interview with OK!, Wicks revealed that he and how wife wanted to have five children.

He admitted, “When you’ve got three kids, it’s all about teamwork…We’ve always said five kids would be the dream”.

“I just love big families. If you have the space, and you can give them a nice life, then why not”.

Joe and Rosie got engaged in November 2018 and went on to tie the knot in June 2019 surrounded by friends and family.

Congratulations again to the Wicks family as they prepare to welcome another bundle of joy into the world.