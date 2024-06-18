Joe Wicks and wife Rosie confirm birth of their fourth child

Joe Wicks is now a dad-of-four!

The fitness coach has announced that his wife Rosie has given birth to the couple’s fourth child.

Rosie and Joe, who is also best known to fans as ‘The Body Coach’, are now parents to a beautiful baby boy, joining their other three children – five-year-old daughter Indie, four-year-old son Marley and one-year-old daughter Leni.

Joe recently took to social media to confirm the arrival of his newest little one. On his Instagram page, the 38-year-old posted a sweet snap of him cradling his newborn in his arms. He unveiled another adorable snap of Marley cuddling with his new baby brother.

In the caption of the sweet post, Joe wrote, “Today at 9.30am we welcomed our 4th baby into the world. A little boy weighing 7lbs 13oz. Rosie gave birth at home. The NHS midwives from St Peter’s hospital were amazing”.

Sharing an update on how his wife and bundle of joy are doing following the labour, Wicks closed off by adding, “Rosie and the baby are both doing well and getting some rest”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Joe and his family.

Singer Olly Murs wrote, “Awww mate big love! another member of the awesome Wicks family!!”.

“Wonderful happy news huge congratulations to you and Rosie and your gorgeous little team”, penned designer Jools Oliver.

TV presenter Rochelle Humes added, “Congratulations gang”.

Joe later commented on the post to share his appreciation for all of the thoughtful messages he received. He said, “Thank you for all the kind messages everyone. Love from the Wicks gang”.

On January 31, Joe and Rosie delighted their fans when they announced that they were expecting their fourth child together.

At the time, the proud parents – who have been together since 2016 and tied the knot in 2019 – shared an image of themselves with their youngest Leni.

“Baby number 4 incoming #20weeks,” they exclaimed in their caption, as Rosie’s growing bump could be seen.

Last week, YouTube star Joe teased his fanbase about the name that they had chosen for their fourth arrival.

Alongside a photo of Indie, Marley and Leni hugging each other, he wrote: “Only one week left until 3 become 4. Can’t wait to meet the new Baby Wicks.”

As the family had chosen not to find out the gender of their fourth child before the birth, Joe went on to note: “We’ve chosen our boy name & girl name to join Indie, Marley and Leni. What names do you think we’ve gone for?”

“Clue: It ends with the ee sound too,” he teased in conclusion.