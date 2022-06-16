Joe Jonas shares his thoughts on baby no.2 with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner are getting ready to welcome their second child into the world.

The Camp Rock star has now opened up about how he feels as his wife’s due date nears closer.

While talking to People about becoming a dad for the second time with his Game of Thrones actress wife, Joe revealed, “I think maybe a little less nervous but I’m just excited”.

He added, “It’s such an amazing part of life”.

After announcing that the couple moved somewhere new with their daughter, the Cake By The Ocean singer revealed, “It’s been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that’s like”.

“Living in a new city, and it’s a very exciting time. I’m very much looking forward to the future on all things”.

Turner confirmed that she was pregnant with the pair’s second child in an interview with Elle magazine after an appearance on the Met Gala red carpet where she cradled her growing baby bump. Fans had already been speculating that she was may be pregnant since the beginning of the year.

The 26-year-old revealed, “We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever”.

She continued, “It’s what life is about for me, raising the next generation”.

Sophie said that she doesn’t think her and Joe’s almost two-year-old fully understands that she’s about to become a big sister as she explained, “I’ll point to my stomach and say, “What’s in there?” and she’ll go, “Baby”. But then she points to her own stomach and says, “Baby”, and then she’ll point to her dad’s tummy and say, “Baby””.

“I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it. But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time- she’s claiming her territory”.

Joe and Sophie tied the knot on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Willa, into the world together in July 2020.