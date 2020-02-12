Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly expecting their first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who are reportedly expecting a baby.

The Game of Thrones actress is pregnant with the couple's first child and we couldn't be happier for her.

JustJared.com reported the news this evening.

A source said: "The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them."

Another source added: "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the red carpet to accommodate her changing body."

The Sucker singer married the 23-year-old actress in Las Vegas in May 2019 and had a second ceremony in France the following month.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about falling in love with Joe, Sophie gushed: “I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” she told the outlet. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age.

"I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know—I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

We are delighted for the couple!