Jodie Whittaker appears to have given birth to baby #2

It seems actress Jodie Whittaker is now a mum-of-two! The former Doctor Who star has reportedly welcomed the birth of her second child with husband Christian Contreras.

Keeping her pregnancy and her personal life out of the limelight, the 39-year-old mum was spotted out and about in London with good friend and fellow actress Clair Foy, when she was seen carrying her newborn tot in a baby carrier which was strapped to her chest.

In the photos published by metro.co.uk, Jodie is seen smiling and chatting away, holding a coffee cup while her tiny tot nuzzles peacefully into her chest.

Jodie revealed her pregnancy and debuted her baby bump just three months ago during the Brit Awards, as she walked the red carpet wearing a stunning custom-made Cimone dress, styled by Helen Sykes.

As explained on Cimone UK’s Instagram page, Jodie’s eye-catching look featured a stunning orange and cream “beanbag ball dress”, created specifically with her pregnancy in mind, “while allowing Jodie to retain her sense of self.”

Jodie and her husband Christian welcomed the birth of their first child in April, 2015, choosing to keep their child’s name private. Keeping her family life out of the public eye is very important to Jodie, which is why she’s chosen not to share official pregnancy and birth announcements in the past.

Huge congratulations to both of the new parents on the birth of their second bundle of joy!