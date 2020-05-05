Jodie Comer rumoured to star as Miss Honey in Matilda reboot

Matilda will forever be one of the most magical stories. As children, Roald Dahl’s tale taught us about the power of reading, finding courage and standing up to bullies. We watched the story unfold on-screen as Mara Wilson brought everyone’s favourite bookworm to life in the 1996 movie. The classic film has been a family favourite for years and it looks like it’s set to inspire a new generation of viewers.

According to reports, a Matilda reboot is in the works and the rumoured cast is nothing but stellar.

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is rumoured to play Miss Honey. The Doctor Foster actress is tipped to star as Matilda’s caring teacher and niece of Miss Trunchbull.

Ralph Fiennes is also lined-up to play none other than Miss Trunchbull, Deadline reports.

The Netflix adaptation will be a little different to the movie we all know and love. It is reportedly based on the musical stage play version of the children’s story, rather than the 1996 movie.

Matilda is the most enchanting story and we certainly cannot wait to see it come to life once more. It certainly sounds like the Netflix adaptation will be pretty special, especially with Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes involved.

We’re eager to find out who will star as Matilda in the new version of this beloved tale, but we’ll just have to wait and see.