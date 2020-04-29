Jodi Albert pens moving birthday tribute to husband Kian Egan

Jodi Albert has penned the sweetest birthday tribute to Westlife's Kian Egan. The singer turned 40-years-old today, but hasn't been able to celebrate as he would have hoped. Luckily, the Fool Again singer is still able to mark the momentous birthday with Jodi and their three children- eight-year-old Koa, four-year-old Zekey and two-year-old Cobi.

In honour of her husband's special day, Jodi posted a series of photos on Instagram, including the cutest one from their wedding day.

She wrote: "Happy 40th birthday baby. I cannot believe how lucky I am to have met a beautiful soul that connects so deeply with mine.. you are the light in our life's.

"Anyone who truly knows you.. knows that you are a good soul through and through.. you have nothing but the biggest,caring most generous heart! You’ve always pushed me to be my authentic self and helped me grow through every dream and nightmare we’ve experienced together!

"I’m so proud of you in all you’ve achieved in your life but I’m the most proud of who you are as a human being.. Im so proud to stand next to you in this life.. in these 40 years and the next! I love you my best friend,my soul mate,my husband. Happy birthday darling.. today we celebrate you!" she gushed.