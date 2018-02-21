JobFairy: Here are 8 fashion retail opportunities in Dublin right now

Whether you're new to the professional world, or you're looking for a change of scenery, job hunting can be EXHAUSTING.

That's why we've decided to bring you weekly updates on the jobs on offer across the country.

This week, we're focusing on the wonderful world of fashion retail in Dublin – with 8 jobs that pay well and actually sound cool.

Have a look, and if you do apply, let us know how you get on!

1. Sales Assistant, Massimo Dutti, Dundrum Town Centre.

Massimo Dutti are looking to add a full time sales assistant to their team. Applicants must be fully flexible and previous retail experience is essential.

To apply, simply drop a CV in to Massimo Dutti located on Level 1 of the centre.

2. Sales Assistant, ALDO, Dundrum Town Centre.

Aldo are looking for a Part Time Sales Assistant to join their team. Previous experience is preferred.

To apply please drop CV into Aldo on Level 1 of the centre.

3. Sales Assistant, Jack Wills, Harry Street, Dublin.

Greeting, serving and advising customers on all of the brand's products and events, both in-store and online will be the main focus of this role. It’s more than just being great with customers however, as you’ll have the chance to develop the skills needed in your future career – in retail management and beyond.

To apply, click here.

4. Sales Assistant, Jimmy Choo, Brown Thomas.

This role will include providing exceptional standards of customer service surpassing customer expectations at every opportunity.

To apply, click here.

5. Sales Assistant, Stradivarius, Liffey Valley.

Are you fashion-forward and ready to create a unique and dynamic store culture? If so, the folks at Stradivarius want you to be part of our young and creative brand.

To apply, click here.

6. Sales Assistant, Links of London, Arnotts.

The ideal candidate for this role will have at least one year’s experience working with a premium role. They will have a good understanding of the high standards expected within this role and the standards expected by Arnotts Department Store.

To apply, click here.

7. Sales Advisor, Carraig Donn, Nutgrove Shopping Centre.

The successful candidate will be hard working, reliable, and enjoy working as part of a friendly productive team in a busy and fast-paced retail environment.

To apply, click here.

8. Sales Advisor, COS, Grafton Street.

COS are currently recruiting for a dedicated sales advisor that can represent the brand in Ireland. We are looking for an enthusiastic person with excellent communication skills and who enjoys working as part of a team to deliver great customer service.

To apply, click here.