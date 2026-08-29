Joanne McNally’s brand just dropped a bag you’ll love

Joanne McNally and Nikki Lannen’s accessories brand Anxious Preoccupied has dropped its latest shape, and honestly, it’s the kind of bag that makes you want to rearrange your entire wardrobe around it.

Meet The Half Moon Bag. Soft, slouchy and roomy enough for your laptop, your daily essentials and whatever chaotic extras you’ve convinced yourself you absolutely need, it’s the bag you’ll reach for without thinking. Then change your outfit three times, and it’ll still work. That’s the dream, isn’t it.

What’s it actually like?

Made from litchi vegan leather and designed in Ireland, The Half Moon Bag is lightweight enough to wear all day without that creeping shoulder ache kicking in by 2pm. It’s got a wide adjustable strap so you can go crossbody or over-the-shoulder depending on your vibe, a secure zip closure and a seriously spacious interior compartment with two inside pockets, one of which is zipped. The finish is smooth and easy-clean, which the brand themselves describe as “life-proof (mostly).” We appreciate the honesty.

It’s available in four colourways, each with its own contrasting lining that delivers a genuinely satisfying pop of colour every time you open it. Here’s the breakdown:

Black, €189 — Your choice of neon pink or lime green vegan leather lining, matching neon zip tags and gold-finish hardware.

Silver, €179 — Metallic silver litchi vegan leather with a neon yellow lining, matching zip tag and silver hardware.

Gold, €179 — Gold litchi vegan leather with an orange interior, matching zip tag and gold-finish hardware.

Lilac, €179 — Lilac litchi vegan leather with a purple lining, orange zip tag and silver hardware.

The brand behind the bag

If you’re not already familiar with Anxious Preoccupied, it’s the Irish accessories label co-founded by comedian, podcaster and writer Joanne McNally alongside entrepreneur Nikki Lannen. The brand has built a loyal following on the back of its signature metallics and no-nonsense design approach — bags that actually hold your stuff, look brilliant doing it and don’t fall apart after six months of real use. The Half Moon Bag is the newest addition to that lineup and it’s already making a very strong case for itself.

The lilac is going to go fast. You’ve been warned.

Shop The Half Moon Bag now at anxiouspreoccupied.com and follow the brand on social @anxiouspreoccupied_ for news on upcoming launches.