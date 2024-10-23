JLS star Oritsé Williams & wife Kazz reveal baby’s gender

Oritsé Williams and his wife Kazz Kumar have revealed the gender of their baby.

The JLS singer and his partner announced the wonderful news that they’re expecting their first child together earlier this month. Oritsé is already a dad to his 10-year-old son Omré, whom he had during a previous relationship.

As they await the arrival of their little one, Oritsé and Kazz have confirmed the tot’s gender and shared an insight into their at-home gender reveal party.

The pair unveiled a joint video to Instagram where they used a cake to reveal the gender of their baby to their loved ones.

During the clip, green and nuetral-coloured decor and balloons can be seen throughout the party to keep the gender a secret ahead of the big reveal.

Oritsé and Kazz were then shown cutting into a green-iced cake before unveiling a blue slice from within, confirming that they will be welcoming a son into the world.

The footage also shows their family releasing blue confetti and powder into the air, as well as Oritsé singing alongside some partygoers.

Kazz captioned the sweet clip, “The Big Reveal.. #genderreveal #GenderRevealCake #babywilliams #karitse #kazo #Williamsbaby”, followed by blue and pink heart emojis and question marks.

Oritsé commented on the post to admit, “Boy or girl, we are just so grateful for this beautiful blessing”.

When announcing that he is set to become a dad again, Williams wrote a heartfelt statement on social media that reads, “Overwhelmed with emotion, love, and awe, words can’t express how I feel about my Queen, my soulmate, my hero, and stunning Mama Kazz. Her strength, her sacrifices, and everything she’s overcome to bring us to this point leave me in absolute wonder”.

“This journey has tested us in ways I can’t describe, but her courage has shown me the true depths of love and resilience”.

Oritsé continued, “We’re embracing this sacred time together in our little family bubble. Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude for everyone who has stood by us and continues to surround us with true love and support. Your kindness carries us, and we are forever thankful to you”.