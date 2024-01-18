JLo fans react to new This Is Me…Now: A Love Story movie trailer

Jennifer Lopez has surprised fans by dropping the trailer for her upcoming movie This Is Me…Now: A Love Story.

JLo has revealed that the story in this Amazon Original film is ‘the most personal thing she’s ever done’.

The new movie will be released on the same day her new album This Is Me…Now is dropped on February 16.

While sharing the trailer online for the first time, Lopez admitted, “ I have not been this nervous, excited, scared and thrilled to share something with you in years!! The story of the journey from This Is Me…Then to This Is Me…Now is the most personal thing I’ve ever done”.

She also confirmed to her 253M Instagram followers, “The musical experience continues February 16 when This Is Me…Now the album drops and This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, my new Amazon Original, is streaming on Prime Video. Watch the trailer…NOW”.

During the clip, Jennifer is narrating and reveals, “I know what they say about me, about hopeless romantics… That we're weak, but I'm not weak”.

“I learned the hard way, not all love stories have a happy ending”, she adds.

Fans rushed to the comments to share their reaction to the trailer for the cinematic project that Jennifer had been keeping secret.

One fan wrote, “OMGGGGG we are all sooo here for this! Can’t wait”.

“Wowwww you outdid yourself queen I can’t wait for everything”, penned a second viewer.

Another commenter added, “I am so excited!! We are here for it”.

In the Amazon Prime synopsis of the movie, it explains, “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez”.

“Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing”.

It continues, “Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart”.

The cast includes Jennifer Lopez, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Trevor Noah and Sofia Vergara.

Watch the full trailer below: