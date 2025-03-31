Jesy Nelson shares huge update on operation to save unborn twins

Jesy Nelson has given an update on her twin pregnancy’s life-threatening complications.

In January, the former Little Mix singer announced that she is expecting twins with her partner, rapper Zion Foster.

However, on March 8, Jesy revealed that she needed to undergo emergency surgery in an attempt to save her unborn twins. At the time, Jesy confirmed that she was pre-stage TTTS (twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome) and that she is growing mono/di twins, meaning that they are living off one placenta.

Now, almost a month after her last video, Jesy has returned to social media with an important update on her twins’ health.

Last night, the 33-year-old posted a video to Instagram, sitting beside her partner Zion Foster in hospital.

“I’ve been recovering, but we have some amazing news. The TTTS has cleared up. The operation was a success, which is just absolutely incredible. We’re so, so lucky to have the most amazing doctors,” Jesy gushed, before going on to explain her current situation.

“The situation that we’re in now is my cervix is very, very short, so I can’t leave the hospital because my waters could break at any point, and I’m still very, very early. I can’t leave the hospital until I’m a certain amount of weeks, so every week, we’re just like, ‘Please stay in there,’” she detailed, gesturing to her baby bump.

“But yeah, we’re just so grateful that they’re still here and they’re still going strong,” the Sweet Melody hitmaker praised, before Zion added: “One week at a time, but we’re in such a blessed position to even be able to make this video.”

Later in the video, Zion shared that he intends to run the London Marathon on April 27.

“It is such an impromptu thing, but the opportunity came through a charity called The Twins Trust. To be honest, we spoke with them and we heard so much about the amazing work that they do for twins, for families of twins, for midwives. They literally save lives,” the 26-year-old noted.

“With Jess going through what she’s going through, as much as I’m going through it too, I feel like, I’m not really carrying the babies, so this is my way of saying, I’m going to throw myself in the deep end! I’m going to run a marathon in four weeks,” Zion exclaimed, before Jesy concluded: “This is mental!”