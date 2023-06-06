Jessie J fans delighted as she shares insight into relationship

Jessie J has delighted fans by sharing an insight into her relationship with her rarely-seen boyfriend Chanan Colman.

The singer took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute for Chanan to celebrate Father’s Day in Denmark after the couple welcomed a baby boy together last month.

Posting a video to Kanye West’s Touch The Sky to her 13.2M followers, Jessie shared snippets of the couple together shopping, at the beach, and at hospital after their newborn son arrived into the world.

The 35-year-old captioned the sweet post, “Ah f*** it. I can’t keep secreetssssss with ALL AH DIS LOVEEEE INSIDE OF MEEEE”.

“Happy 1st [Denmark flag] Father’s day baby. Damn it looks good on youuuu”.

She added, “POV: Me not keeping things private. Life is short man. Don’t want to love him quietly anymore”.

Professional basketball player Chanan commented under the post to say, “Thanks baby! And what a 1st farthers day, it was [praise hands emoji]. And JEEEESH almost forgot hot you looked pregnant”.

Many fans of Jessie rushed to the comments to commend her for sharing her relationship online and to congratulate the parents on their bundle of joy.

“Beautiful couple and beautiful family you built. so happy for you”, wrote one fan.

A second fan penned, “Too cute! all the love in the world to you and the little boy. He has amazing parents”.

“Celebrate all this love! I’m so happy for you and your gorgeous little family”, added another fan of the Price Tag singer.

Before creating this moving tribute to Chanan, Jessie had not shared snaps with him online and had not confirmed their relationship with the public until now.

The happy couple are yet to announce the name of their baby boy with the world.