Jess Wright speaks out about her ‘different’ style of parenting

Jess Wright has spoken out about her parenting style.

The former star of The Only Way is Essex shares her two-year-old son, Presley, with her husband William Lee-Kemp.

While opening up about raising their son, who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of heart disease called Bicuspid Aortic Valve, Jess revealed she and William ‘are not to say the word “naughty”’ to her toddler.

In a new interview with MailOnline, Jess shared an insight into her different approach to parenting.

“Telling off back in our day is very different to what it is now. We're not to say the word naughty. It's all about saying kind hands and all these different phrases you have to learn”.

“He's an extremely lively little boy, he's not placid. He's very determined and he's got a lot of energy. It does take it out of you and I have got some help with my family and my husband is very hands on”.

“He's a character. He doesn't stop laughing and dancing and singing and he wants to be involved with everything”.

Opening up about dealing with the ‘terrible twos’, Wright admitted, “There are different stages when they hit two like the tantrums, the neediness, the whining so you get all of those things along with the good things”.

“You're learning as well and seeing how to deal with these things”.

Revealing how she and William are learning together when it comes to raising their son, Jess stated, “'It's a big change and we're learning and teaching each other but he is a wonderful little boy and he's going to make his mark on this world I've got a feeling”.

“They press your buttons every day and you have to stop yourself from getting angry and shouting,' she confessed. And they're so precious and little you don't want to shout but you find yourself losing your temper sometimes – they press your buttons”.

The former reality star also confessed how welcoming Presley into the world has affected her marriage with William, Jess admitted, “We end up snapping at each other because you're both stressed and this little person is running rings round you”.

“It's important to have time alone because otherwise you're just mum and dad and have the odd date night which we haven't done much until last week”.

“It was just a whole different dynamic and we were talking to each other differently and it was natural because we haven't got the stresses of the baby and nap times and feeding”.