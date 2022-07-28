Jess Impiazzi announces death of her dad with devastating tribute

Our condolences go out to Ex on the Beach and The Seven star Jess Impiazzi as she has shared the heartbreaking news that her dad tragically passed away from cancer last night.

The reality TV star posted a series of photos to Instagram of herself with her beloved dad from their younger days and celebrating his 70th birthday while he was in hospital.

She captioned the post, “Sadly my dad Colin passed away late last night after a year with terminal lung cancer and other complications. My dad was a fighter and held on for so long. I’ll take that fighting spirit in to my future!”.

Impiazzi, who is currently in a relationship with footballer Jermaine Pennant, went on to say, “I was able to hold his hand until the very end and that meant the world to me. Rest in peace Papa. I love you very much”.

A host of celebrity pals and fans alike rushed to the comments to share their condolences with Jess for losing her dad.

Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss Jess- sending love”.

“So sorry to hear that Jess. Prayers are with you and your family right now”, penned DJ Colin Francis.

Made in Chelsea star Ashley Louise James added, “I’m so sorry Jess. Sending you love”.

While sharing a post for her dad’s birthday last year, the Dangerous Game actress went into more detail about her dad’s declining health. “My dad is on end of life care due to many health issues, including lung cancer, vascular dementia, Alzheimer’s and a heart aneurysm”.