Jeremy Renner supported as he reflects on being released from ICU

Jeremy Renner has been reflecting on his recovery journey following his snowplough incident last year.

The Hawkeye star sustained near-fatal injuries on New Year’s Day of 2023 after he was involved in a snowplough accident at his home in Nevada.

Now, Jeremy has been looking back at the incident and his recovery as he marks one year since being released from the Intensive Care Unit he was being treated in while in hospital.

Jeremy took to Instagram to open up about his progress since last year to his 21.1M followers and to thank the people in his life who helped him recover.

After seeing him reflect on this difficult time in his life, many fans reached out to the star to share support for him.

The 53-year-old shared a photo to his Stories of himself smiling to the camera and wrote, “My friend reminded me I got home from ICU a year ago”.

At the bottom of the image, Renner added, “Lucky man…”, to the caption.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor then posted the same picture of himself to his Instagram feed and shared more of an insight into his thoughts after being reminded that he left ICU a year ago.

He explained, “I was reminded that love, good will, hard work and a legion of good humans are getting me through every day”.

“Thank you, bless you …. And as always, I hold my promise to be better, be stronger, and grow to surpass potential”, he continued before adding, “Bless you all”.

Many fans flooded the comment section with words of support, with one writing,

“Much love Jeremy!!! So happy you're here with us!! Keep up the great work!!”.

“You look amazing. Seeing what all that you have gone thru this past year, you have been truly blessed to have loving family, good friends and loyal fans to cheer you on”, penned a second fan.

Another said, “You are phenomenal and such an inspiration to alot of people. Your doing amazing proud of you”.

Jeremy previously admitted that his 10-year-old daughter was the ‘number one reason’ for his recovery.

He opened up in a moving tribute to her as he revealed, “Reason number One for my recovery is her….As I got better, she got better, less afraid. There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends….”.