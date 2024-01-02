Jeremy Renner praises daughter’s support amid snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has been praising his daughter for helping him to recover from near-fatal injuries.

Jeremy sustained these injuries on New Year’s Day of 2023 after he was involved in a snowplough accident at his home in Nevada.

The Hawkeye star spent time in intensive care and underwent multiple operations after he broke over 30 bones in his body.

A year on from the event, Jeremy has revealed his 10-year-old daughter Ava is the ‘number one reason’ for his recovery from the incident.

While opening up about her support on social media, Renner posted a heartwarming black and white photo of the dad and daughter duo hugging alongside the moving tribute to his little one.

Sharing the message to his 21.2M Instagram followers, the 52-year-old captioned the sweet image, “Reason number One for my recovery is her. I asked her to “wait for me” when I first saw her January 14 as I arrived home”.

“As I got better, she got better, less afraid. There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends….”.

Jeremy went on to say, “With gratitude always , thank you all for your love and support this last full year. I needed every ounce of goodwill and prayer”.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor then mentioned his upcoming EP as he added, “Hope you enjoy the video we made from the “Love and Titanium” EP set to release Jan 19th”.

Many of Jeremy’s fans rushed to the comments to praise his emotional tribute to his daughter and to wish him well for the year ahead.

One fan wrote, “You’re just extraordinary. Wishing you a Happy + Healthy New Year to you and your remarkable family!”.

“So beautifully said. Here is to a great 2024 for you and your family”, penned a second commenter.

Another added, “You are an inspiration, wishing you a happy new year”.