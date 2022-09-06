Jennifer Lawrence reveals name of newborn son & opens up about being a mum

The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her experience with motherhood and revealed she previously suffered two miscarriages.

In an interview with Vogue for their October 2022 issue, Jennifer shared an insight into her life as a mum to her new little boy, whom she welcomed into the world in February of this year.

The 32-year-old had not confirmed the gender or name of her and Cooke Maroney’s first child together until now. Lawrence confirmed they had a little boy named Cy, “After the postwar American painter Cy Twombly, one of Maroney’s favourite artists”.

The actress revealed, “It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start’, some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first’, and feel bad”.

“Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away’, so I felt so prepared to be forgiving”.

She continued, “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, precious”.

Jennifer then started talking about her disappointment in the overturning of Roe v Wade and revealed that she previously suffered two miscarriages. She opened up about getting pregnant in her early 20’s and how she “one hundred percent intended to get an abortion”, but she had a miscarriage “alone in Montreal”, before she could.

While Shooting Don’t Look Up, Jennifer sadly had a second miscarriage, at a point in her life that she “was married and very much wanted to have a baby”, revealing that she had to get a D&G, which is a surgical procedure to remove the tissue from the uterus.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different”.

Before concluding her chat about motherhood, Lawrence added, “I mean the euphoria of Cy is just, Jesus, it’s impossible. I always tell him ‘I love you so much it’s impossible”.